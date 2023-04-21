Trending
April 21, 2023 / 11:16 AM

Ed Sheeran explores depression in 'Boat' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Ed Sheeran released a single and music video for "Boat," a new song from his album "Subtract." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ed Sheeran released a single and music video for "Boat," a new song from his album "Subtract." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Boat" on Friday.

In "Boat," Sheeran explores depression by using a boat as a metaphor.

"The more that I love, the less that I feel / The times that I jumped never were real / They say that all scars will heal, but I know / Maybe, I won't / But the waves won't break my boat," he sings.

The "Boat" video is directed by Mia Barnes and shows Sheeran amid the waves.

"Boat" appears on Sheeran's forthcoming sixth studio album -, aka Subtract, set for release May 5.

"Boat out now, this is how Subtract began," the singer said on Instagram.

Sheeran announced Subtract in March. He released a single and music video for "Eyes Closed," a first song from the album, the same month.

In addition to his new album, Sheeran will appear in the documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, which premieres May 3 on Disney+.

Ed Sheeran's career: Live concerts and awards

Ed Sheeran attends Capital FM Summertime Ball in London, on June 9, 2012. The following year, Sheeran appeared as an adviser along with Cher on "The Voice." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

