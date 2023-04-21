1/5

Ed Sheeran released a single and music video for "Boat," a new song from his album "Subtract." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is back with new music. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Boat" on Friday. Advertisement

In "Boat," Sheeran explores depression by using a boat as a metaphor.

"The more that I love, the less that I feel / The times that I jumped never were real / They say that all scars will heal, but I know / Maybe, I won't / But the waves won't break my boat," he sings.

The "Boat" video is directed by Mia Barnes and shows Sheeran amid the waves.

"Boat" appears on Sheeran's forthcoming sixth studio album -, aka Subtract, set for release May 5.

"Boat out now, this is how Subtract began," the singer said on Instagram.

Sheeran announced Subtract in March. He released a single and music video for "Eyes Closed," a first song from the album, the same month.

In addition to his new album, Sheeran will appear in the documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, which premieres May 3 on Disney+.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran's career: Live concerts and awards