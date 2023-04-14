1/5

Diplo attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 30, 2023. His new video "Use Me: Brutal Hearts" features Sean Penn and Dove Cameron. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Diplo's gone country...again. The DJ is releasing his second album in the genre under his Thomas Wesley alter ego. On "Use Me: Brutal Hearts" the second single and video from Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant, Diplo partners with Dove Cameron, Sturgill Simpson and Sean Penn. The video is set in what looks to be a Southern strip club but is actually a Los Angeles nightclub, Club Bahia. Cameron is onstage singing while bored-looking patrons watch women gyrate on poles and men ride a mechanical horse. Advertisement

Penn, dressed in a suit and toting a cigarette and microphone, voices Simpson's part from the audience as the club's activities continue around him. Diplo doesn't perform or watch the performances but is shown making a cameo strolling through the club.

"To prepare for this new Thomas Wesley project, I went back to my father's house in Florida and I spent six months learning guitar, gettin' in touch with nature, working his boat when the shrimp were running on full moons at the trailer park," Diplo said in a statement acquired by Rolling Stone.

"I tried on a lot of cowboy hats. I rode a lot of motorcycles and horses basically reflected on my whole life and career and connection with this music... there was a lot. It all started in the swamps I was raised in. This is the greatest single piece of work I've ever done, I can promise you that."

Diplo says that Penn stepped in when another actor canceled the night before the video shoot.

Imagine.. it's the night before the Use Me video shoot, the actor who was supposed to play Sturgill drops out. So you do what any logical person would do & text Sean Penn to see if he'll do it. Now stop imagining cuz that actually happened. Use Me out now. https://t.co/zAPmUR5vj8 pic.twitter.com/W7FqYpdnQ6— diplo (@diplo) April 14, 2023

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant comes out on April 28.