April 14, 2023 / 10:42 AM

Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Kelly Clarkson arrives on the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz., on February 9, 2023. Clarkson just announced the release date for her new album, "Chemistry." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kelly Clarkson arrives on the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz., on February 9, 2023. Clarkson just announced the release date for her new album, "Chemistry." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson announced Friday via her social media accounts that her 10th album, Chemistry, is coming on June 23.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter," Clarkson posted in the album announcement. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down."

This is Clarkson's, who also hosts an eponymous daytime talk show, first non-holiday album in five years. She's already opened up about her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. But the first two singles from her new album -- "Me" and "Mine" -- seem to further reference the heartbreak Clarkson says she experienced.

"I hope one day someone will take your heart and hold it tight/Make you feel like you're invincible deep inside/And right when you think that it's perfect they cross a line/And steal your shine/Like you did mine," she sings on "Mine."

And on "Me," she says "Loved you so much/It took an army to pull me up/But now on the other side/I remembered I could fly."

Another lyric says "Your insecurity was the death of you and me."

Clarkson told Hoda Kotb in 2022, "You can ask anyone who's gone through a divorce, I don't think anyone expects it," she said on Today. "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It's so hard on everyone, and you know me, I'm really open.

She added, "But at the same time, we have four kids total with each other. That's a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful. ... We're in the public eye so that's hard too, to try and be truthful but also keep your privacy."

Clarkson previously announced she'll headline a Las Vegas residency Chemistry... An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson, in July.

Kelly Clarkson turns 40: a look back

Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem during the United Day of Service Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 2002. The week before, Clarkson won the first, catapulting her career in music. Photo by John Gillis/UPI | License Photo

