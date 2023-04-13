Trending
April 13, 2023 / 2:58 PM

Seventeen share 'Life in a Minute' cinematic trailer for 'FML'

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released a cinematic trailer for its forthcoming EP, "FML." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
April 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a cinematic trailer for its forthcoming mini album, FML, on Thursday.

The teaser, titled "Life in a Minute," shows the members of Seventeen search for happiness and "break free from the perfectly unhappy world."

Seventeen will release FML and a new music video April 24. The EP will feature six songs, including "Fire," "I Don't Understand But I Luv U," "Dust" and "April Shower."

Seventeen will release a highlight medley for the album April 19 and music video teasers April 20 and 21.

FML will mark the group's release since Sector 17, a repackaged version of the album Face the Sun, in July.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The group's subunit BSS released its debut single album, Second Wind, and a music video for the song "Fighting" featuring Lee Young-ji in February.

