Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry announces pregnancy

Kimberly Perry and The Band Perry perform onstage at the Citi Concert Series on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City in April 2016. Kimberly announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Johnny Costello, are having their first child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Kimberly Perry is expecting her first child, she announced Thursday. The frontwoman of The Band Perry shared the pregnancy in an Instagram post. "The best news of all the good news lately," she wrote. "I'm OVERFLOWING WITH JOY to share that Johnny and I are expecting our first baby in late August!! We're absolutely beside ourselves with happiness and in awe of the Creator's plan." Advertisement

Mississippi-born Perry and her brothers Neil and Reid formed The Band Perry, releasing their self-titled debut in 2010. The country album went platinum six times over, earning the trio a No.1 single for "If I Die Young." Their second release Pioneer yielded two No. 1 and 2 Top 10 hits.

After moving to pop in 2017, and an album that was never released, The Band Perry announced in March that the siblings would be working on solo projects.

"We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits," their Instagram post read. "During this season we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do. Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true! Love you all. Kimberly, Reid and Neil."

Kimberly married Costello in June 2021, but didn't announce it publicly until December of that year.

"Building my own family is something I've dreamed about for as long as I can remember," Perry's post continued. "As a woman and as an artist, I've always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life. But YALL - I'm doin' em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go!"

Perry concluded the post by saying, "We'll keep updating with more BB Costello news as we get it. Can't wait to celebrate this new life with all of you and to welcome this little bundle of love to our world. Love you all! K."