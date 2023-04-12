Trending
April 12, 2023 / 3:43 PM

NCT's DoJaeJung return to school in 'Intimacy' music film

By Annie Martin

April 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band DoJaeJung is teasing its debut.

The group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a music film, titled "Intimacy," for "Triangular Theory of Love" on Wednesday.

The video shows the members of DoJaeJung return to high school, where they attend class and play basketball on the court as they wait for a girl to text back.

DoJaeJung released a music film, titled "Commitment," on Monday that shows the members look back on a visit to a beach with a love interest.

DoJaeJung consists of NCT's Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo. The trio will release their debut EP, Perfume, on April 17.

DoJaeJung shared a teaser for their debut in March that shows the members prepare to take off to the moon.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U and WayV.

