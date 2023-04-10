Trending
April 10, 2023 / 2:09 PM

The Linda Lindas release 'Too Many Things' single

By Tonya Pendleton

April 10 (UPI) -- Teenage punk band The Linda Lindas released a new single "Too Many Things" on Monday, ahead of their appearance at Coachella.

Made up of teen sisters Mila and Lucia de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong and friend Bela Salazar, The Linda Lindas released their debut Growing Up last year after a viral performance of "Racist, Sexist Boy" from the Los Angeles Public Library in 2021.

A 19-date tour with two performances at Coachella begins on Thursday.

"We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the U.S. as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico," the band said in a statement.

"After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time - the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment. In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for 'Too Many Things' and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon!"

