April 6 (UPI) -- Canadian singer and rapper Mark is teasing his new music video.

The 23-year-old K-pop star, a member of the South Korean boy band NCT, released a preview Thursday of his video for the song "Golden Hour."

The "Golden Hour" teaser shows Mark breaking some eggs -- smashing them against a rock and breaking them open with a hammer.

"Golden Hour" is Mark's latest solo single for SM Station: NCT Lab, a music series released by NCT's label, SM. Mark kicked off the series with the single "Child" in February 2022.

Mark will release "Golden Hour" and its full music video Friday.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U and WayV. The group will launch a new subunit, DoJaeJung, on April 17.