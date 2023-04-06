Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 6, 2023 / 2:25 PM

NCT's Mark breaks eggs in 'Golden Hour' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

April 6 (UPI) -- Canadian singer and rapper Mark is teasing his new music video.

The 23-year-old K-pop star, a member of the South Korean boy band NCT, released a preview Thursday of his video for the song "Golden Hour."

Advertisement

The "Golden Hour" teaser shows Mark breaking some eggs -- smashing them against a rock and breaking them open with a hammer.

"Golden Hour" is Mark's latest solo single for SM Station: NCT Lab, a music series released by NCT's label, SM. Mark kicked off the series with the single "Child" in February 2022.

Mark will release "Golden Hour" and its full music video Friday.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U and WayV. The group will launch a new subunit, DoJaeJung, on April 17.

Read More

NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21 Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

SWV addresses clash with Xscape on 'The Sherri Show'
Music // 58 minutes ago
SWV addresses clash with Xscape on 'The Sherri Show'
April 6 (UPI) -- Girl group SWV appeared on "The Sherri Show" to discuss the drama surrounding their new Bravo reality series, "SWV and Xscape: Queens of R&B."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Music // 2 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
April 6 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs says he pays Sting $5,000 a day for the sample for "Every Breath You Take."
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
Music // 7 hours ago
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
April 6 (UPI) -- BTS rapper Suga's documentary "Road to D-Day" will premiere on Disney+ on April 21.
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
April 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released the mini album "Self" and a music video for the song "D N D."
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
April 5 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson shared a snippet of "Mine," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry."
Jonas Brothers to play one night at NYC's Yankee Stadium
Music // 1 day ago
Jonas Brothers to play one night at NYC's Yankee Stadium
April 5 (UPI) -- Pop music icons Jonas Brothers will follow up their recent Broadway residency with a one-night-only show on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
BTS member Suga teases 'People Pt. 2' ahead of solo album
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Suga teases 'People Pt. 2' ahead of solo album
April 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga, aka Agust D, shared a poster for "People Pt. 2" featuring IU, a pre-release single from his solo album, "D-Day."
Chvrches perform 'Over' on 'Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'
Music // 2 days ago
Chvrches perform 'Over' on 'Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'
April 4 (UPI) -- Chvrches performed "Over," their first new single in two years, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Apink close up shop in 'D N D' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Apink close up shop in 'D N D' music video teaser
April 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a preview of their music video for "D N D," a song from their forthcoming EP, "Self."
Tears for Fears to launch 'Tipping Point: Part II' tour in June
Music // 3 days ago
Tears for Fears to launch 'Tipping Point: Part II' tour in June
April 3 (UPI) -- Tears for Fears will perform across North America on the "The Tipping Point Tour: Part II" featuring Cold War Kids.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement