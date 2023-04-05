April 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Self and a music video for the song "D N D" on Wednesday.

The "D N D" video shows the members of Apink play different characters, including a waitress and an artist. The group sings about finding their way and following their dreams.

Self also features the songs "Withcha," "Me, Myself & I," "Candy" and "I Want You to Be Happy." The EP is Apink's first release since the special album Horn in February 2022.

Apink celebrated Self's release in a video Wednesday.

The group also challenged their followers to the "D N D" TikTok dance challenge.

Apink consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. The group made its debut in 2011.