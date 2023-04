1/5

The Jonas Brothers have booked a show for Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Pop music icons Jonas Brothers will follow up their recent Broadway residency with a one-night-only show on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The group has promised to perform all of its five albums, including its latest, The Album, which goes on sale Friday. Advertisement

The sibling musicians will be the musical act on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live where former SNL cast member Molly Shannon will return as guest host.

The Jonas Brothers are also slated to perform on May 12 on NBC's Today show.

Five albums. One Epic Night. Saturday, August 12 at Yankee Stadium. Fans who previously registered for the Broadway shows will have the opportunity for first access to tickets with a special Verified Fans on sale and additional info will be sent to eligible fans via email! pic.twitter.com/JVu1sXHiFe— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 4, 2023