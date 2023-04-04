Trending
Music
April 4, 2023 / 11:04 AM

Chvrches perform 'Over' on 'Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'

By Annie Martin

April 4 (UPI) -- Chvrches took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Scottish synth-pop band performed its song "Over" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Chvrches released a single and music video for "Over" in February. The song is the group's first new music since the album Screen Violence, released in August 2021.

"Over" explores "themes of trying to exit in an escapist dreamscape when life is difficult," according to a previous tweet from the band.

Singer Lauren Mayberry said in an interview with Consequence of Sound in February that "Over" is meant to serve as a bridge between Screen Violence and the band's next era.

"We're always trying to find some kind of thread of continuity, even when things are changing," she said. "Knowing we're going to go into the 10th anniversary of The Bones of What You Believe later in this year, we thought maybe it's time to move back to a more graphic universe so that this miniature chapter can lead into that chapter."

Chvrches is known for the singles "The Mother We Share" and "Recover." The group consists of Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty.

