Music
April 3, 2023 / 2:08 PM

Apink close up shop in 'D N D' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

April 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Monday of their video for the song "D N D."

The teaser shows the members of Apink close up shop at a diner and assemble around a table. The group gathers around a candle, which is then blown out.

"D N D" appears on Apink's forthcoming EP, Self. The group will release the mini album and the full "D N D" music video on Wednesday.

Self also features the songs "Withcha," "Me, Myself & I," "Candy" and "I Want You to Be Happy."

Apink shared mood films for Self in March. The EP will be the group's first release since the special album Horn in February 2022.

Apink consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. The group made its debut in 2011.

Apink share 'Magazine' mood film for 'Self' EP Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP Apink to drop new EP 'Self' in April What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

