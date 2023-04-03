Tears for Fears to launch 'Tipping Point: Part II' tour in June

April 3 (UPI) -- Tears for Fears is going on tour in 2023.
The British pop rock band announced a new North American tour, The Tipping Point Tour: Part II, on Monday.
The new tour kicks off June 23 in Atlantic City, N.J., and ends Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Cold War Kids will join the tour as a special guest.
The Tipping Point Tour: Part II is in support of Tears for Fears' seventh studio album, The Tipping Point, released in February 2022. The band completed its original Tipping Point tour in July.
Here's the full list of dates for The Tipping Point Tour: Part II:
June 23 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock
June 24 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
June 26 -- New York City, at Madison Square Garden
June 29 -- Toronto, at Budweiser Stage
June 30 -- Montreal, at Place Bell
July 2 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 5 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 7 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 8 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Raleigh, N.C., Park at Walnut Creek
July 11 -- Franklin, Tenn., at FirstBank Amphitheater
July 13 -- St. Louis, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
July 16 -- Houston, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 17 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
July 20 -- Denver, at Ball Arena
July 22 -- Ridgefield, Wa., at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 24 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
July 26 -- Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 27 -- Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
July 29 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 -- Palm Springs, Calif., at Acrisure Arena
Aug. 2 -- Los Angeles, at Hollywood Bowl