Advertisement
Music
April 2, 2023 / 8:36 PM / Updated at 7:27 AM

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Lainey Wilson performs "wait in the truck" with Hardy during the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 9. The pair won Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMTs on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lainey Wilson performs "wait in the truck" with Hardy during the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 9. The pair won Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMTs on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll led the field Sunday night at the CMT Awards, earning a handful of awards each.

Hardy and Wilson took home the first award of the evening for Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

Advertisement

Hardy called the award, for his song "wait in the truck," incredible. Wilson said she was "proud to be a small part of this song."

"When I heard this song I thought this is an opportunity for people who have been through this to think, 'I'm not alone.'"

Wilson also picked up Female Video of the Year for her song "Heart Like a Truck," which she also sang Sunday.

"This song right here is about finding freedom in strength," she said during her acceptance speech. "We all got a story to tell, y'all. I'm so proud of this music video."

Advertisement

Wilson said the video was written, produced and filmed by an all-female team.

Wilson led the field with four nominations at this year's CMTs, including Video of the Year for "wait in the truck" and CMT Performance of the Year for "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell.

Newcomer Jelly Roll won three awards Sunday, Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year, all for "Son of a Sinner."

"This is more than an award ... this is for the underdogs, baby. This is for the losers and have-nots. God takes the impossible and makes it look small," Jelly Roll said while accepting the latter.

Jelly Roll also performed "Need a Favor" during the ceremony.

Video of the Year went to Kane Brown, one of the evening's co-hosts, and his wife, Katelyn Brown for "Thank God." The couple performed the song earlier in the evening.

The CMTs broadcast had several performances before the first award was even handed out. Blake Shelton was the first on tap for the evening, performing "No Body," a song from his latest album of the same name. He received a nomination for Video of the Year for the song.

Advertisement

Tyler Hubbard -- known for being one-half of Florida Georgia Line -- sang "Dancin' in the Country" on a secondary outdoor stage in front of the Texas Capitol.

Back on the main stage, Gary Clark Jr. performed his own take on the Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble hit "The House Is Rockin."

For the first time this year, the CMTs split up the breakthrough video category into two subcategories for men and women. Megan Moroney won Female Breakthrough Video of the Year for her song "Tennessee Orange," which she also performed.

Cody Johnson won the CMT Performance of the Year Award for singing "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMTs. During his acceptance speech, he asked the crowd if they were having a good time.

"That's what a performance is about and that's what my performance will stay about, your pleasure," he said.

Earlier in the broadcast, Johnson performed his song "Human," which received nominations for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year.

Country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown hosted the CMTs, which were broadcast from Texas for the first time. The event was held at the Moody Center in Austin.

Advertisement

At the beginning of the broadcast, co-host Ballerini opened with dedication to the victims of the Nashville school shooting that killed three children and three adults on March 27.

"Tonight's broadcast is dedicated to the ever-growing list of families friends survivors witnesses and responders whose lives continue to forever be changed to gun violence," she said.

Ballerini added a call for action "that moves us forward together to create change for the safety of our kids and loved ones."

Ballerini performed "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" later in the broadcast with drag queens Kennedy Davenport, Manila Luzon, Olivia Lux and Jan Sport, from RuPaul's Drag Race, dancing on stage with her.

The Browns followed with a performance of "Thank God" on the outdoor stage.

Carly Pearce -- two-time nominee for the night -- sang her hit "What He Didn't Do." Pearce performed again with Gwen Stefani, singing the No Doubt hit "Just a Girl." In another genre crossover, Darius Rucker sang "She Talks to Angels" with The Black Crowes.

Advertisement

To finish off a trio of 1990s rock hits, Ingrid Andress, Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade joined Alan's Morissette to sing "You Oughta Know."

Legend Wynona Judd and Ashley McBryde, meanwhile, collaborated on a rendition of Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is." Wynona Judd was nominated with Brandi Carlile for CMT Performance of the Year for "The Rose," which they sang at a special tribute to the late Naomi Judd. McBryde also received a nod in the same category for her performance of "One Way Ticket" with Pearce at the CMT Crossroads, as well as for Video of the Year.

The Judds performed their hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" at last year's CMT Awards, for which they were nominated for CMT Performance of the Year. Naomi Judd died April 30.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion presented country legend Shania Twain with the CMT Equal Play Award, which is given to "an artist who is a visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music."

Referencing her song, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," Twain said she was honored to be recognized for her role in pushing women's rights.

Advertisement

"It's amazing how one statement can empower so many," she said.

On the outdoor stage, Keith Urban performed "Brown Eyes Baby." He was nominated for Video of the Year for "Wild Hearts" and CMT Performance of the year for singing the same song at the 2022 CMTs.

Nate Smith sang his hit "Whiskey on You," for which he was nominated for Male Breakthrough Video of the Year" and Avery Anna sang "Narcissist," which received the nod for Female Breakthrough of the Year.

Jackson Dean performed "Don't Come Lookin,'" Lily Rose sang "Whatcha Know About That" and Chapel Heart sang "You Can Have Him Jolene" on the CMT side stage.

Texas native Carrie Underwood finished up the night's performances on the outdoor stage, singing "Hate My Heart," which was nominated for Video of the Year.

The final performance of the night was a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd by Judd, Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Billy Gibbons, Slash, Chuck Leavell, Warren Haynes, Rich Redmond and LeAnn Rimes.

Before the broadcast, the CMT for Group/duo Video of the Year went to the Zac Brown Band for "Out in the Middle."

Advertisement

Read More

Kelsea Ballerini explores her divorce in 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' short film Summerfest: Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band to headline festival Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen to perform at 50th CMA Fest

Latest Headlines

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
April 1 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Apink share 'Magazine' mood film for 'Self' EP
Music // 2 days ago
Apink share 'Magazine' mood film for 'Self' EP
March 31 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, "Self."
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 2 days ago
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 31 (UPI) -- The CMT Music Awards will take place Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and air on CBS.
Boygenius release 'The Record' album, 'The Film' directed by Kristen Stewart
Music // 2 days ago
Boygenius release 'The Record' album, 'The Film' directed by Kristen Stewart
March 31 (UPI) -- Boygenius released its debut studio album, "The Record," and "The Film" music video directed by Kristen Stewart.
Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'
Music // 2 days ago
Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'
March 31 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey released her debut studio album, "In Pieces," and a music video for the song "Cheatback" with Future.
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
March 31 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released her debut solo single album, "Me," and a music video for the song "Flower."
'Suga: Road to D-Day' teaser: BTS star takes road trip in Disney+ special
Music // 3 days ago
'Suga: Road to D-Day' teaser: BTS star takes road trip in Disney+ special
March 30 (UPI) -- "Suga: Road to D-Day," a documentary special about K-pop star Suga, is coming to Disney+.
G-Eazy releases first single 'Tulips and Roses' after mother's death
Music // 3 days ago
G-Eazy releases first single 'Tulips and Roses' after mother's death
March 30 (UPI) -- G-Eazy releases his first single "Tulips and Roses" after his mother's passing in November 2021.
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ahead of the conclusion of its "Maniac" world tour.
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success
Music // 4 days ago
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success
March 29 (UPI) -- NewJeans, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, said Wednesday its secret to success was "honesty" during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement