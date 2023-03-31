Trending
Music
March 31, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video

By Annie Martin
Jisoo (second from left), pictured with Blackpink, released her debut solo single album, "Me," and a music video for the song "Flower." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 31 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jisoo is making her solo debut.

The 28-year-old K-pop star released her debut solo album, Me, and a music video for the song "Flower."

The "Flower" video shows Jisoo go glam and confidently sing and dance as she sings about getting over an ex.

Me also features the song "All Eyes on Me."

As a full group, Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Jisoo is the fourth and final member of the group to make her solo debut.

The release of Me comes amid Blackpink's Born Pink world tour. The group completed a North American leg of the tour in November and is now performing shows across Asia.

Blackpink will next perform a pair of shows April 8 and 9 in Tokyo. The group will conclude the tour July 15 in Paris.

