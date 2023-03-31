Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 31, 2023 / 2:21 PM

Apink share 'Magazine' mood film for 'Self' EP

By Annie Martin

March 31 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a mood film for their forthcoming mini album, Self, on Friday.

Advertisement

The teaser, titled "Magazine," shows the members of Apink posing at a magazine photoshoot. The group wears coordinating black outfits.

Apink announced Self earlier this month. The group will release the EP on April 5.

Apink shared a "Natural" mood film for Self last week that shows the members pose in front of a wall of instant camera photos.

The group teased "D N D," a song from Self, in a recording spoiler film on Thursday.

Self will mark Apink's first release since the special album Horn, released in February 2022. The new EP features the songs "D N D," "Withcha," "Me, Myself & I," "Candy" and "I Want You to Be Happy."

Apink consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. The group made its debut in 2011.

Read More

Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video 'Suga: Road to D-Day' teaser: BTS star takes road trip in Disney+ special Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 hour ago
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 31 (UPI) -- The CMT Music Awards will take place Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and air on CBS.
Boygenius release 'The Record' album, 'The Film' directed by Kristen Stewart
Music // 3 hours ago
Boygenius release 'The Record' album, 'The Film' directed by Kristen Stewart
March 31 (UPI) -- Boygenius released its debut studio album, "The Record," and "The Film" music video directed by Kristen Stewart.
Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'
Music // 5 hours ago
Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'
March 31 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey released her debut studio album, "In Pieces," and a music video for the song "Cheatback" with Future.
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
March 31 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released her debut solo single album, "Me," and a music video for the song "Flower."
'Suga: Road to D-Day' teaser: BTS star takes road trip in Disney+ special
Music // 1 day ago
'Suga: Road to D-Day' teaser: BTS star takes road trip in Disney+ special
March 30 (UPI) -- "Suga: Road to D-Day," a documentary special about K-pop star Suga, is coming to Disney+.
G-Eazy releases first single 'Tulips and Roses' after mother's death
Music // 1 day ago
G-Eazy releases first single 'Tulips and Roses' after mother's death
March 30 (UPI) -- G-Eazy releases his first single "Tulips and Roses" after his mother's passing in November 2021.
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ahead of the conclusion of its "Maniac" world tour.
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success
Music // 2 days ago
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success
March 29 (UPI) -- NewJeans, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, said Wednesday its secret to success was "honesty" during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May
Music // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May
March 29 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May.
Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to headline ESSENCE Festival
Music // 2 days ago
Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to headline ESSENCE Festival
March 29 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill will headline this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans from June 29 through July 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Political satirist, singer and musician Mark Russell dies at 90
Political satirist, singer and musician Mark Russell dies at 90
TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical
TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement