March 31 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a mood film for their forthcoming mini album, Self, on Friday.

Advertisement

The teaser, titled "Magazine," shows the members of Apink posing at a magazine photoshoot. The group wears coordinating black outfits.

Apink announced Self earlier this month. The group will release the EP on April 5.

Apink shared a "Natural" mood film for Self last week that shows the members pose in front of a wall of instant camera photos.

The group teased "D N D," a song from Self, in a recording spoiler film on Thursday.

Self will mark Apink's first release since the special album Horn, released in February 2022. The new EP features the songs "D N D," "Withcha," "Me, Myself & I," "Candy" and "I Want You to Be Happy."

Apink consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. The group made its debut in 2011.