1/3

Phoebe Bridgers and Boygenius released the album "The Record" and "The Film" music video directed by Kristen Stewart. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Boygenius is back with new music. On Friday, the indie rock supergroup released its debut studio album, The Record, and "The Film" music video directed by actress Kristen Stewart. Advertisement

"The Film" video features the songs "$20," "Emily I'm Sorry" and "True Blue."

The Record also features the single "Not Strong Enough," along with the tracks "Without You Without Them," "Cool About It," "Revolution 0," "Leonard Cohen," "Satanist," "We're in Love," "Anti-Curse" and "Letter to an Old Poet."

Boygenius will promote The Record with The Tour tour, which kicks off April 12 in Pomona, Calif., and ends Aug. 5 in Denver.

Boygenius consists of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. The group released its self-titled, debut EP in October 2018.