Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 31, 2023 / 11:45 AM

Boygenius release 'The Record' album, 'The Film' directed by Kristen Stewart

By Annie Martin
1/3
Phoebe Bridgers and Boygenius released the album "The Record" and "The Film" music video directed by Kristen Stewart. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Phoebe Bridgers and Boygenius released the album "The Record" and "The Film" music video directed by Kristen Stewart. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Boygenius is back with new music.

On Friday, the indie rock supergroup released its debut studio album, The Record, and "The Film" music video directed by actress Kristen Stewart.

Advertisement

"The Film" video features the songs "$20," "Emily I'm Sorry" and "True Blue."

The Record also features the single "Not Strong Enough," along with the tracks "Without You Without Them," "Cool About It," "Revolution 0," "Leonard Cohen," "Satanist," "We're in Love," "Anti-Curse" and "Letter to an Old Poet."

Boygenius will promote The Record with The Tour tour, which kicks off April 12 in Pomona, Calif., and ends Aug. 5 in Denver.

Boygenius consists of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. The group released its self-titled, debut EP in October 2018.

Advertisement

Read More

Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at GLAAD Media Awards Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'
Music // 1 hour ago
Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'
March 31 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey released her debut studio album, "In Pieces," and a music video for the song "Cheatback" with Future.
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
March 31 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released her debut solo single album, "Me," and a music video for the song "Flower."
'Suga: Road to D-Day' teaser: BTS star takes road trip in Disney+ special
Music // 23 hours ago
'Suga: Road to D-Day' teaser: BTS star takes road trip in Disney+ special
March 30 (UPI) -- "Suga: Road to D-Day," a documentary special about K-pop star Suga, is coming to Disney+.
G-Eazy releases first single 'Tulips and Roses' after mother's death
Music // 1 day ago
G-Eazy releases first single 'Tulips and Roses' after mother's death
March 30 (UPI) -- G-Eazy releases his first single "Tulips and Roses" after his mother's passing in November 2021.
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ahead of the conclusion of its "Maniac" world tour.
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success
Music // 1 day ago
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success
March 29 (UPI) -- NewJeans, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, said Wednesday its secret to success was "honesty" during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May
Music // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May
March 29 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May.
Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to headline ESSENCE Festival
Music // 1 day ago
Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to headline ESSENCE Festival
March 29 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill will headline this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans from June 29 through July 3.
Chlöe Bailey performs 'Cheat Back' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 2 days ago
Chlöe Bailey performs 'Cheat Back' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
March 29 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey performed "Cheat Back" from her first solo album "In Pieces" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Blackpink's Jisoo goes glam in 'Flower music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's Jisoo goes glam in 'Flower music video teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released a preview of her music video for "Flower," a song from her debut solo single album, "Me."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical
TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical
Political satirist, singer and musician Mark Russell dies at 90
Political satirist, singer and musician Mark Russell dies at 90
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement