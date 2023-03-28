Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 28, 2023 / 2:15 PM

Blackpink's Jisoo goes glam in 'Flower music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Jisoo (second from left), pictured with Blackpink, released a preview of her music video for "Flower," a song from her debut solo single album, "Me." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jisoo (second from left), pictured with Blackpink, released a preview of her music video for "Flower," a song from her debut solo single album, "Me." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jisoo is giving a glimpse of her "Flower" music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, released a preview of her video for the song on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The "Flower" teaser opens with Jisoo in a bathroom. The singer is then seen wearing a glamorous gown in a grand entryway.

"Flower" appears on Jisoo's forthcoming debut solo single album, Me. Jisoo will release Me and the full "Flower" music video Friday.

Me also features the song "All Eyes on Me."

Jisoo previously released a floral-themed visual film teaser for Me.

Blackpink also consists of Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Jisoo will be the fourth and final member of the group to make her solo debut.

Read More

Blackpink's Jisoo shares floral 'Me' visual film teaser NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lil Uzi Vert performs 'Just Wanna Rock' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 4 hours ago
Lil Uzi Vert performs 'Just Wanna Rock' on 'Tonight Show'
March 28 (UPI) -- Lil Uzi Vert performed "Just Wanna Rock," a song from their forthcoming mixtape "The Pink Tape," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 23 hours ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 27 (UPI) -- The iHeartRadio Music Awards are happening on Monday. Here's what to expect and how you can watch.
NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video
March 27 (UPI) -- DoJaeJung, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a teaser video for its debut EP, "Perfume."
John Mayer adds fall dates to 'Solo' tour
Music // 1 day ago
John Mayer adds fall dates to 'Solo' tour
March 27 (UPI) -- John Mayer will perform across North America on a new leg of his "Solo" tour in the fall.
Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show
Music // 1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show
March 27 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson will release her 10th album, "Chemistry," and launch an accompanying Las Vegas show.
Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
Music // 1 day ago
Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
March 27 (UPI) -- Adele has announced her new dates for her residency in Las Vegas and also teased a new concert film.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
March 25 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week.
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
Music // 4 days ago
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, "Self."
BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video
Music // 4 days ago
BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin released his debut solo album, "Face," and a music video for the song "Like Crazy."
Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video
March 24 (UPI) -- Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are engaged, as seen in their music video for "Beso," a song from their EP "RR."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
Jeremy Renner provides new update on his recovery journey
Jeremy Renner provides new update on his recovery journey
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles pick up trophies at iHeartRadio Awards
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles pick up trophies at iHeartRadio Awards
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement