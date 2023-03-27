March 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band DoJaeJung is teasing its debut.

The group, a new subunit of the boy band NCT, released a teaser video for its debut EP, Perfume, on Monday.

DoJaeJung consists of NCT's Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo.

The teaser, titled "Ready to Launch," shows the members prepare to take off to the moon.

NCT announced DoJaeJung and Perfume on Sunday. DoJaeJung is described as "a special unit complete with vocals + performance + visuals."

"You can meet the musical sensibiliy of NCT Do Jae-jung, who will romantically fascinate the music industry this spring," SM Entertainment said in a press release.

DoJaeJung will release Perfume on April 17.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.