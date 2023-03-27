Trending
March 27, 2023 / 3:24 PM

iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Tonya Pendleton
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. The rock icon will host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. The rock icon will host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Lenny Kravitz are among the top performers appearing at Monday's iHeartRadio Music Awards. Now in its 10th year, the annual celebration of the top artists played on iHeart radio stations nationwide and its app airs live on Fox from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Kravitz is hosting and performing. He last performed for the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars last month.

"I'm just ready to get out there and I'm grateful to still be here," Kravitz told Variety Friday. "After all the years I have behind me -- to still be so vibrant and feel so inspired -- is truly a gift. And in this very special case, it's beautiful to meet and witness the people coming up now in this generation. It's a special moment in my career."

Kravitz is working on a new album he hopes to release by fall and follow up with a 2024 tour.

Taylor Swift will receive the Innovator Award and Pink will receive the Icon Award at this year's ceremony. Past recipients of the Innovator Award, given to someone who has impacted pop culture most in the calendar year, include Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and Justin Timberlake. The Icon Award honors an artist who best exemplifies longevity and continuing cultural relevance. Jennifer Lopez and Elton John were recipients in previous years.

How to Watch

The iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on the Fox network at 8 p.m. EDT. You can also listen to the broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Red carpet coverage via iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Participants

LL Cool J is overseeing the 50th anniversary of hip hop at the show, though little specifics have leaked. NFL player Damar Hamlin will make an appearance as he continues his recovery from his on-field cardiac arrest in January.

TLC, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, H.E.R., Donald Faison and Zach Braff are expected to appear, while performers include Kravitz, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo, Grammy winner Muni Long, Latto, Cody Johnson, and Coldplay, who will accept their Best Tour Award live from their show in Brazil.

Nominees

Top nominees include Lizzo, Swift and Harry Styles, with seven nominations apiece. Each is contending for Song of the Year -- Lizzo for "About Damn Time," Swift for "Anti-Hero" and Styles for "As It Was." Other nominees include Drake, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Morgan Wallen and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

