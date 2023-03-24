Apink released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, "Self." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

March 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink is teasing its new EP. The K-pop stars released a "Natural" version of their mood film for the forthcoming mini album, Self, on Friday.

The teaser shows the members of Apink pose at a photo shoot in front of a wall of instant camera photos.

Apink will release Self on April 5. The EP will be the group's first release since the special album Horn, released in February 2022.

Self will feature five tracks: "D N D," "Withcha," "Me, Myself & I," "Candy" and "I Want You to Be Happy."

Apink announced Self earlier this month. The group will release concept photos March 27-29 and a concept photo, spoiler film and "Magazine" mood film March 30-31.

Apink will share a highlight medley April 2, followed by music video teasers April 3 and 4.

Apink consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. The group made its debut in 2011.