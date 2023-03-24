Queen + Adam Lambert to revive 'Rhapsody' tour in North America

March 24 (UPI) -- Queen + Adam Lambert will revive their Rhapsody world tour in North America this fall.
The group, consisting of British rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert, announced a new North American leg of the tour Friday.
The new dates kick off Oct. 4 in Baltimore, Md., and end Nov. 11 in Los Angeles.
"This tour has lots of bells and lots of new whistles," Queen guitarist Brian May told Rolling Stone. "We've evolved as performers, I think. We've stepped up our game. We have better chemistry than ever. We understand each other better than ever, and we feel more free in the way that we interpret stuff. We're very happy with it. There's lots of new production and stuff we want to excite you with."
Queen + Adam Lambert originally launched the Rhapsody tour in July 2019.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. local time.
Here's the full list of dates for the new North American leg of the Rhapsody tour:
Oct. 4 - Baltimore, Md., at CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 10 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 12 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 15 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 23 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Oct. 25 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 27 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 30 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Nov. 2 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Nov. 5 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
Nov. 8 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif., at BMO Stadium