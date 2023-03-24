Trending
March 24, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Queen + Adam Lambert to revive 'Rhapsody' tour in North America

By Annie Martin
1/5
Queen + Adam Lambert announced a new North American leg of their "Rhapsody" tour that launches in October. (Pictured, Brian May of Queen). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Queen + Adam Lambert announced a new North American leg of their "Rhapsody" tour that launches in October. (Pictured, Brian May of Queen). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Queen + Adam Lambert will revive their Rhapsody world tour in North America this fall.

The group, consisting of British rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert, announced a new North American leg of the tour Friday.

The new dates kick off Oct. 4 in Baltimore, Md., and end Nov. 11 in Los Angeles.

"This tour has lots of bells and lots of new whistles," Queen guitarist Brian May told Rolling Stone. "We've evolved as performers, I think. We've stepped up our game. We have better chemistry than ever. We understand each other better than ever, and we feel more free in the way that we interpret stuff. We're very happy with it. There's lots of new production and stuff we want to excite you with."

Queen + Adam Lambert originally launched the Rhapsody tour in July 2019.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here's the full list of dates for the new North American leg of the Rhapsody tour:

Oct. 4 - Baltimore, Md., at CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 10 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 12 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 15 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Oct. 25 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 27 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 30 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Nov. 2 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Nov. 5 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

Nov. 8 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif., at BMO Stadium

