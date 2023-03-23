Trending
March 23, 2023 / 10:29 AM

Caroline Polachek performs 'Welcome to My Island' on 'Tonight Show'

By Tonya Pendleton
Singer Caroline Polacheck performs her new single "Welcome to My Island" on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon." Photo by Todd Owyoung, courtesy of NBC.
March 23 (UPI) -- There aren't too many people that can say they've founded a band, wrote a Grammy-nominated song for Beyoncè, composed instrumental music for fashion shows and scored the music for a ballet performance.

Singer/songwriter Caroline Polachek can. The New York City-born alternative rock artist performed her single "Welcome to My Island" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ahead of her upcoming tour. Her latest album, Desire: I Want to Turn Into You was released in February.

Polachek is heading out on the road for U.S. and Canada dates. Multiple shows have already sold out.

While she's had a cult following since founding her former band Charlift in the early aughts, Polacheck rejects the idea of becoming a superstar in the Taylor Swift mode.

"I've always really believed in the idea of alternative with a capital-A," she told The Guardian in January. "Growing up listening to artists like Fiona Apple, Kate Bush and Björk and seeing these women who claimed a lot of attention, seemingly without compromise, felt so aspirational to me. Growing this project is a cool adventure: how can I do it in a way that feels like I still have all of my creative sovereignty and also my privacy?"

The Spiraling Tour starts April 14 in Philadelphia.

