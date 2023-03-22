Trending
March 22, 2023 / 7:54 AM

People's Choice Country Awards to air on NBC, Peacock April 28

By Karen Butler
Kacey Musgraves performs "You're Lookin' at Country" in front of a Grand Ole Opry backdrop during the Country Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in 2014. The People's Choice Country Awards ceremony will be taped at the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
March 22 (UPI) -- The first, fan-voted People's Choice Country Awards ceremony is set to air live on Sept. 28 on NBC and Peacock.

The 2-hour telecast will be taped at the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.

No host, nominees or lineup of performers have been announced for the event yet.

It is also unclear when the online voting period will begin.

"The only award show for the people and by the people, the People's Choice Country Awards will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer chosen entirely by the fans across various categories," the networks said in a press release Tuesday.

"Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the awards ceremony."

The People's Choice Awards gala has been held annually since 1975.

They currently honor fan favorites in the film, TV, music, sports, social media and video games industries.

Country music stars walk red carpet at 2022 CMA Awards

Hosts Luke Bryan (L) and Peyton Manning arrive on the red carpet at the CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 9, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

