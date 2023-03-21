Trending
March 21, 2023 / 9:15 AM

Beach Boys special to air April 9 on CBS, Paramount+

By Karen Butler
The Beach Boys with lead singer Mike Love perform during a dress rehearsal for the Capitol Fourth concert in Washington, D.C., in 2018. A TV special honoring the band is set to air on April 9. File Photo by Pat Benic
March 21 (UPI) -- The music special, A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys, is set to air April 9 on CBS and Paramount+

The 2-hour program, which was taped in Los Angeles, will celebrate the career of the Recording Academy's 2001 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston are to appear on the show, which will also feature performances of the iconic band's hits by the likes of Beck, Brandi Carlile, John Legend, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones and Mumford & Sons.

Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason Jr., Bruce Springsteen and John Stamos are also expected to take part in the special.

An hourlong version of the tribute will air on MTV on a future date.

Founded in 1961, the band is known for hits such as "Good Vibrations," "California Girls," "Surfin' USA," "Sloop John B," "God Only Knows," "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "I Get Around."

The Beach Boys was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

