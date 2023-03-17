Taylor Swift releases four new songs ahead of Eras tour

1/5

Taylor Swift attends the Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released four new songs at midnight Thursday, hours ahead of her Eras tour, which kicks off in Glendale, Ariz. Three of them have been heard on other releases but one is a brand-new track. Advertisement

"Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)" and "Safe and Sound (Taylor's Version)" featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White were on the 2012 soundtrack of The Hunger Games.

"If This Was a Movie, (Taylor's Version)" was previously released on the deluxe version of Speak Now in 2010.

"All of the Girls You Loved Before" is a new track.

The "Lavender Haze" star made the announcement on her Instagram stories on Thursday night. The songs were made available at midnight.

Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, in October. She announced the Eras tour shortly after, then became enmeshed in a ticket fiasco when a Ticketmaster glitch made fans who'd virtually lined up to purchase them unable to buy.

The Eras tour runs through August.

