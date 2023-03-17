1/5

Jimin (pictured with BTS) released a single and music video for "Set Me Free Pt. 2," a new song from his debut solo album, "Face." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jimin is back with new music. The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a single and music video for the song "Set Me Free Pt. 2" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Set Me Free Pt. 2" music video shows Jimin perform a choreographed dance routine with a large group of backup dancers. All of the performers wear black.

Jimin shared a teaser for the music video Tuesday.

"Set Me Free Pt. 2" is the lead single from Jimin's forthcoming debut solo album, Face. The album also features the single "Like Crazy," which Jimin will release a music video for alongside the full album March 24.

Jimin's solo song "Promise," released on SoundCloud in 2018, topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 51 countries around the world this month ahead of Face's release.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

Advertisement

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Suga announced in February that he will launch a solo tour as Agust D in April.