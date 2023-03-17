Trending
Music
March 17, 2023 / 3:16 PM

'Bel Air' renewed for Season 3 at Peacock

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Jabari Banks attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles in August 2022. Peacock announced Friday that "Bel-Air" will return for a third season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jabari Banks attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles in August 2022. Peacock announced Friday that "Bel-Air" will return for a third season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- There are more stories to tell in Bel-Air. The network announced Friday that the hit show will return for a third season.

In a video posted to social media, the show's stars held up three fingers from their respective locations to symbolize the renewal announcement.

"We're halfway through the season and decided why not bless the fans with some more good news?" the post read. "#BelAirPeacock is coming back for another season! Don't call it a comeback cuz the kings (and queens) never left!"

The reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stems from a trailer created by filmmaker Morgan Cooper for a dramatic contemporary version of the '90s sitcom. Fresh Prince star Will Smith saw the trailer and helped Cooper bring his vision to life by coming on as a producer.

Philadelphia native Jabari Banks stars as Will in the reboot. Cassandra Freeman and Adrian Holmes play Vivian and Phil Banks, Coco Jones is Hillary Banks and Akira Akbar is Ashley Banks. Otty Sholotan plays Carlton Banks and Jordan L. Jones is Jazz.

In Season 2, Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley in the original sitcom, made guest appearances.

Though Peacock does not release ratings data on its streaming content, it has said that Bel-Air is its most-watched sophomore series since the streamer began. The renewal comes in spite of the series being on its fourth showrunner in two seasons.

Carla Banks Waddles (Good Girls, The Soul Man) is the current showrunner, following T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newsom (Army Wives, Lie to Me) Chris Collins (The Wire, Lie to Me) and Diane Houston (Empire) left during the first season.

