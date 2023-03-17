Trending
March 17, 2023 / 1:22 PM

Rolling Loud New York festival canceled for 2023

By Annie Martin
Travis Scott and other artists have previously performed at Rolling Loud New York. The festival has been canceled for 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 17 (UPI) -- Rolling Loud New York music festival has been canceled for 2023.

Organizers said in an Instagram post Friday that the festival won't return to New York this year due to "logistical factors."

"For the last few years, we've made some legendary moments happen in Queens," the post reads.

"We saw the beginning of the King Vamp era, Travis power through his full set through the pain, Carti and Uzi reuniting on stage, Nicki, 50 Cent, and A$AP Rocky putting on iconic headlining performances in their hometown, Juice Wrld's final festival performance, and many, many more moments."

"Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023," organizers said. "But don't worry, this isn't 'goodbye.' More like 'see you later.' We'll be back in New York when the time is right."

Rolling Loud Miami will still take place July 21-23 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Performers have yet to be announced. General admission tickets will go on sale soon, with loyalty presale tickets available now.

Rolling Loud New York made its debut in 2019 and was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was held as planned in 2021 and 2022.

Other iterations of Rolling Loud have taken place in Canada, Australia, Europe and Asia.

