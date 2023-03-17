Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 17, 2023 / 11:21 AM

De La Soul perform 'Stakes is High' with The Roots on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin

March 17 (UPI) -- De La Soul took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Posdnuos and Maseo, the remaining members of De La Soul, performed their song "Stakes is High" with The Roots during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Trugoy the Dove, the third member of the hip-hop trio, died in February.

Advertisement

"Stakes is High" appears on De La Soul's 1996 album of the same name. The album also features the singles "Itzsoweezee (Hot)" and "4 More."

De La Soul released their most recent album, And the Anonymous Nobody..., in 2016. The group released the song "The Magic Number" in January to celebrate their music catalog coming to streaming services for the first time.

News broke Jan. 3 that Reservoir Media had acquired De La Soul's catalog and would release it on streaming services March 3.

"We can't believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new. Golnar, Rell, Faith and the Reservoir team have been great partners in this entire process. We're grateful that our relationship with them all has enabled this to happen," De La Soul said.

Advertisement

De La Soul's previous efforts to bring their catalog to streaming services were held back by licensing and contract issues.

Read More

David Jolicoeur, founding member of De La Soul, dies at 54 De La Soul catalog coming to streaming services in March Billie Eilish teases acting debut in 'Swarm' horror series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jonas Brothers to perform May 12 on 'Today'
Music // 2 hours ago
Jonas Brothers to perform May 12 on 'Today'
March 17 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers will kick off the "Today" Citi Concert Series in May to celebrate the release of their album "The Album."
Ticketmaster offers refunds of fees for The Cure tickets
Music // 3 hours ago
Ticketmaster offers refunds of fees for The Cure tickets
March 17 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster is issuing refunds to fans of The Cure who bought tickets at $20 but were then hit with more than that amount in fees.
Taylor Swift releases four new songs ahead of Eras tour
Music // 4 hours ago
Taylor Swift releases four new songs ahead of Eras tour
March 17 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released four new songs at midnight Thursday, hours ahead of her Eras tour, which kicks off in Glendale, Ariz. The songs include a new track, "All the Girls You've Loved Before," and some older ones.
Nmixx to launch 'Nice to Mixx You' tour in May
Music // 22 hours ago
Nmixx to launch 'Nice to Mixx You' tour in May
March 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Nmixx will perform across North America and Asia on a global showcase tour.
'Stop Making Sense': A24 to restore, re-release Talking Heads concert film
Music // 1 day ago
'Stop Making Sense': A24 to restore, re-release Talking Heads concert film
March 16 (UPI) -- A24 will restore the Talking Heads concert film "Stop Making Sense" in 4K and re-release the film in theaters.
Robert Smith: Ticketmaster fees thwarted The Cure's attempt to cut ticket prices
Music // 1 day ago
Robert Smith: Ticketmaster fees thwarted The Cure's attempt to cut ticket prices
March 16 (UPI) -- The Cure's Robert Smith says that trying to keep the band's concert ticket prices low was hampered by Ticketmaster fees.
Little Richard's life, influence explored in 'I Am Everything' trailer
Music // 1 day ago
Little Richard's life, influence explored in 'I Am Everything' trailer
March 16 (UPI) -- The Little Richard documentary "I Am Everything," directed by Lisa Cortes, releases its first trailer ahead of a limited theatrical run in April.
Blackpink's Jisoo shares floral 'Me' visual film teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's Jisoo shares floral 'Me' visual film teaser
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released a teaser for her forthcoming debut solo single album, "Me."
Lil Wayne, Maren Morris, MGK to perform at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival
Music // 2 days ago
Lil Wayne, Maren Morris, MGK to perform at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival
March 15 (UPI) -- Pharrell Williams will host the Something in the Water music festival featuring Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Mumford & Suns and other artists.
Bad Bunny, James Corden sing Ariana Grande, Harry Styles songs in Carpool Karaoke
Music // 2 days ago
Bad Bunny, James Corden sing Ariana Grande, Harry Styles songs in Carpool Karaoke
March 15 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny performed his hits and songs from Ariana Grande and Harry Styles in a new Carpool Karaoke segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Justin Bieber smiles in Instagram update on facial paralysis
Justin Bieber smiles in Instagram update on facial paralysis
Keshia Knight Pulliam: 'Adoption Scam' shows value of legit agency
Keshia Knight Pulliam: 'Adoption Scam' shows value of legit agency
Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Law Roach appear in Hugo Boss show in Miami
Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Law Roach appear in Hugo Boss show in Miami
David Hockney painting worth more than $35K discovered on 'Antiques Roadshow'
David Hockney painting worth more than $35K discovered on 'Antiques Roadshow'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement