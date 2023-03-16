Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 16, 2023 / 11:47 AM

'Stop Making Sense': A24 to restore, re-release Talking Heads concert film

By Annie Martin
1/5
David Byrne (L) and Mala Gaonkar attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. A24 will restore "Stop Making Sense," a 1984 concert film by Byrne's band Talking Heads, and re-release the film in theaters. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
David Byrne (L) and Mala Gaonkar attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. A24 will restore "Stop Making Sense," a 1984 concert film by Byrne's band Talking Heads, and re-release the film in theaters. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- A24 has acquired the rights to the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense.

The studio will restore the 1984 film in 4K and re-release the film in theaters later this year.

Advertisement

Stop Making Sense was filmed over three nights at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles in December 1983. The film is directed by Jonathan Demme and features Talking Heads members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison, along with Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt.

The film captures the Talking Heads performing "Burning Down the House," "Life During Wartime," "Take Me to the River," "Psycho Killer," "Once in a Lifetime" and other songs.

A24 released a teaser for the restored film Thursday that shows Byrne visit the dry cleaners and pick up the trademark suit he wore for the concerts.

Advertisement

In addition to the restored film, Rhino will release a new deluxe version of the soundtrack on vinyl and digitally Aug. 18 that includes the complete Stop Making Sense concert for the first time.

Stop Making Sense was added to the National Film Registry in 2021.

Byrne recently recorded and released the song "This is a Life" for the A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. He performed the song at the Oscars this week.

Read More

Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out' Lily Tomlin recalls performing for Queen Elizabeth II on 'Late Late Show' Keri Russell is 'The Diplomat' in first look at Netflix series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Robert Smith: Ticketmaster fees thwarted The Cure's attempt to cut ticket prices
Music // 1 hour ago
Robert Smith: Ticketmaster fees thwarted The Cure's attempt to cut ticket prices
March 16 (UPI) -- The Cure's Robert Smith says that trying to keep the band's concert ticket prices low was hampered by Ticketmaster fees.
Little Richard's life, influence explored in 'I Am Everything' trailer
Music // 3 hours ago
Little Richard's life, influence explored in 'I Am Everything' trailer
March 16 (UPI) -- The Little Richard documentary "I Am Everything," directed by Lisa Cortes, releases its first trailer ahead of a limited theatrical run in April.
Blackpink's Jisoo shares floral 'Me' visual film teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo shares floral 'Me' visual film teaser
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released a teaser for her forthcoming debut solo single album, "Me."
Lil Wayne, Maren Morris, MGK to perform at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival
Music // 23 hours ago
Lil Wayne, Maren Morris, MGK to perform at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival
March 15 (UPI) -- Pharrell Williams will host the Something in the Water music festival featuring Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Mumford & Suns and other artists.
Bad Bunny, James Corden sing Ariana Grande, Harry Styles songs in Carpool Karaoke
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny, James Corden sing Ariana Grande, Harry Styles songs in Carpool Karaoke
March 15 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny performed his hits and songs from Ariana Grande and Harry Styles in a new Carpool Karaoke segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee lead Latin American Music Awards nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee lead Latin American Music Awards nominees
March 15 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and other artists are nominated at the Latin AMAs.
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
March 15 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release "Eyes Closed," a new single dedicated to his late friend Jamal Edwards, in March.
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the CMT Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the CMT Awards
March 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are set to perform at the CMT Awards ceremony at the Moody Center in Austin on April 2.
Lenny Kravitz to host, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Lenny Kravitz to host, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
March 14 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz will host the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartMedia has announced. The four-time Grammy award winning musician will also perform.
Apink to drop new EP 'Self' in April
Music // 2 days ago
Apink to drop new EP 'Self' in April
March 14 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Apink will return next month with a new EP, "Self," after about 14 months, the group's agency said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer, dies at 71
Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer, dies at 71
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement