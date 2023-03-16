'Stop Making Sense': A24 to restore, re-release Talking Heads concert film

1/5

David Byrne (L) and Mala Gaonkar attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. A24 will restore "Stop Making Sense," a 1984 concert film by Byrne's band Talking Heads, and re-release the film in theaters. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- A24 has acquired the rights to the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense. The studio will restore the 1984 film in 4K and re-release the film in theaters later this year. Advertisement

Stop Making Sense was filmed over three nights at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles in December 1983. The film is directed by Jonathan Demme and features Talking Heads members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison, along with Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt.

The film captures the Talking Heads performing "Burning Down the House," "Life During Wartime," "Take Me to the River," "Psycho Killer," "Once in a Lifetime" and other songs.

A24 released a teaser for the restored film Thursday that shows Byrne visit the dry cleaners and pick up the trademark suit he wore for the concerts.

If the suit still fits... This year, we're bringing Jonathan Demme's groundbreaking 1984 Talking Heads concert film STOP MAKING SENSE (newly remastered in 4K!) back to theaters worldwide. #StopMakingSense2023 pic.twitter.com/Kh2Nevaf2X— A24 (@A24) March 16, 2023

Advertisement

In addition to the restored film, Rhino will release a new deluxe version of the soundtrack on vinyl and digitally Aug. 18 that includes the complete Stop Making Sense concert for the first time.

Stop Making Sense was added to the National Film Registry in 2021.

Byrne recently recorded and released the song "This is a Life" for the A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. He performed the song at the Oscars this week.