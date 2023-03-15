Trending
March 15, 2023 / 8:20 AM

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the CMT Awards

By Karen Butler
1/5
Blake Shelton is confirmed as a performer at the CMT Awards ceremony on April 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blake Shelton is confirmed as a performer at the CMT Awards ceremony on April 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are set to perform at the CMT Awards ceremony at the Moody Center in Austin on April 2.

They join previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown.

Kane Brown is co-hosting the gala celebrating country music with Ballerini.

The prize presentation is to air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+

Wilson goes into the competition with a leading four nominations. Johnson, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are each up for three prizes.

Fans can vote for their favorites across nine categories at vote.cmt.com through March 27.

