Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the CMT Awards

Blake Shelton is confirmed as a performer at the CMT Awards ceremony on April 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are set to perform at the CMT Awards ceremony at the Moody Center in Austin on April 2. This year's #CMTAwards performers are FIRE https://t.co/me4IJ1Ovqp— CMT (@CMT) March 15, 2023 Advertisement

They join previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown.

Kane Brown is co-hosting the gala celebrating country music with Ballerini.

The prize presentation is to air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+

Wilson goes into the competition with a leading four nominations. Johnson, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are each up for three prizes.

Fans can vote for their favorites across nine categories at vote.cmt.com through March 27.