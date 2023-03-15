Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 15, 2023 / 12:31 PM

Lil Wayne, Maren Morris, MGK to perform at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Pharrell Williams will host the Something in the Water music festival featuring Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Mumford &amp; Suns and other artists. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Pharrell Williams will host the Something in the Water music festival featuring Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Mumford & Suns and other artists. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Pharrell Williams has announced the lineup for his Something in the Water music festival.

The 49-year-old singer, rapper and music producer shared a list of performers Wednesday.

Advertisement

Something in the Water festival will take place April 28-30 in Virginia Beach, Va. Tickets are available now.

Grace Jones, Kehlani, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Mumford & Suns, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi, Wu-Tang Clan and other artists will perform.

The entirety of the Something in the Water festival will livestream on YouTube.

Williams launched Something in the Water in 2009. This year's festival will also feature a pop-up church service, with details to be announced soon.

Williams is expected to release his third solo album, Phriends, Vol. 1, this year. The singer confirmed in an interview for Rolling Stone in November that the album will include a song with K-pop group BTS.

Advertisement

Read More

Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone' Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson Bad Bunny, James Corden sing Ariana Grande, Harry Styles songs in Carpool Karaoke What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Blackpink's Jisoo shares floral 'Me' visual film teaser
Music // 25 minutes ago
Blackpink's Jisoo shares floral 'Me' visual film teaser
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released a teaser for her forthcoming debut solo single album, "Me."
Bad Bunny, James Corden sing Ariana Grande, Harry Styles songs in Carpool Karaoke
Music // 2 hours ago
Bad Bunny, James Corden sing Ariana Grande, Harry Styles songs in Carpool Karaoke
March 15 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny performed his hits and songs from Ariana Grande and Harry Styles in a new Carpool Karaoke segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee lead Latin American Music Awards nominees
Music // 3 hours ago
Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee lead Latin American Music Awards nominees
March 15 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and other artists are nominated at the Latin AMAs.
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Music // 3 hours ago
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
March 15 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release "Eyes Closed," a new single dedicated to his late friend Jamal Edwards, in March.
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the CMT Awards
Music // 5 hours ago
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the CMT Awards
March 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are set to perform at the CMT Awards ceremony at the Moody Center in Austin on April 2.
Lenny Kravitz to host, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Lenny Kravitz to host, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
March 14 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz will host the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartMedia has announced. The four-time Grammy award winning musician will also perform.
Apink to drop new EP 'Self' in April
Music // 1 day ago
Apink to drop new EP 'Self' in April
March 14 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Apink will return next month with a new EP, "Self," after about 14 months, the group's agency said Tuesday.
NCT Dream to drop English version of 'Beatbox' this month
Music // 1 day ago
NCT Dream to drop English version of 'Beatbox' this month
March 14 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group NCT Dream will release an English language version of its 2022 song "Beatbox" this month, the group's agency said Tuesday.
Drake announces summer tour with 21 Savage
Music // 2 days ago
Drake announces summer tour with 21 Savage
March 13 (UPI) -- Drake and 21 Savage are set to go on a 29-date U.S. tour starting in New Orleans in June and ending in Arizona in September.
EXO's Kai to drop 'Rover' EP
Music // 2 days ago
EXO's Kai to drop 'Rover' EP
March 13 (UPI) -- Kai, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will put out a new individual EP, Rover, on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lindsay Lohan expecting her first child
Lindsay Lohan expecting her first child
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Jason Ritter to co-star in 'Matlock' reboot
Jason Ritter to co-star in 'Matlock' reboot
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
8.2M tune in for 'Last of Us' finale
8.2M tune in for 'Last of Us' finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement