Music
March 15, 2023 / 10:11 AM

Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee lead Latin American Music Awards nominees

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bad Bunny is nominated for 11 awards at the Latin AMAs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- TelevisaUnivision has announced the nominations for the 2023 Latin American Music Awards.

The 8th annual awards show will take place April 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air on UniMás, Univision, and Galavisión.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with 11 nominations, followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee with nine nominations each. The three artists are all up for Artist of the Year.

Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and Rosalía are each nominated for eight awards.

Actress Galilea Montijo and actor Julián Gil will host the ceremony, which begins airing at 7 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the show, UniMás will air the one-hour special Latin AMAs: Legacy honoring Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar on April 4 at 7 p.m.

The Latin American Music Awards nominations include:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

Eslabón Armado

Farruko

Ivan Cornejo

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Rosalía

New Artist of the Year

Bizarrap

Blessd

Edén Muñoz

Grupo Frontera

Los Lara

Luis Figueroa

Luis R Conriquez

Quevedo

Santa Fe Klan

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Song of the Year

"Bebe Dame," Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

"Despechá," Rosalía

"Dos Oruguitas," Sebastián Yatra

"Está Dañada," Ivan Cornejo

"La Bachata," Manuel Turizo

"Mamiii," Becky G & Karol G

"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

"Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52," Bizarrap & Quevedo

"Sus Huellas," Romeo Santos

"Te Felicto," Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Album of the Year

Ahora Me Da Pena, Buena Vista Social Club

Dañado, Ivan Cornejo

Esquemas, Becky G

Fórmula, Vol. 3, Romeo Santos

Jose, J Balvin

La 167, Farruko

Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee

Motomami, Rosalía

Nostalgia, Eslabón Armado

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

