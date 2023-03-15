Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee lead Latin American Music Awards nominees

March 15 (UPI) -- TelevisaUnivision has announced the nominations for the 2023 Latin American Music Awards.
The 8th annual awards show will take place April 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air on UniMás, Univision, and Galavisión.
Bad Bunny leads the nominees with 11 nominations, followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee with nine nominations each. The three artists are all up for Artist of the Year.
Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and Rosalía are each nominated for eight awards.
Actress Galilea Montijo and actor Julián Gil will host the ceremony, which begins airing at 7 p.m. EST.
Ahead of the show, UniMás will air the one-hour special Latin AMAs: Legacy honoring Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar on April 4 at 7 p.m.
The Latin American Music Awards nominations include:
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Eslabón Armado
Farruko
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Romeo Santos
Rosalía
New Artist of the Year
Bizarrap
Blessd
Edén Muñoz
Grupo Frontera
Los Lara
Luis Figueroa
Luis R Conriquez
Quevedo
Santa Fe Klan
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Song of the Year
"Bebe Dame," Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
"Despechá," Rosalía
"Dos Oruguitas," Sebastián Yatra
"Está Dañada," Ivan Cornejo
"La Bachata," Manuel Turizo
"Mamiii," Becky G & Karol G
"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
"Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52," Bizarrap & Quevedo
"Sus Huellas," Romeo Santos
"Te Felicto," Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Album of the Year
Ahora Me Da Pena, Buena Vista Social Club
Dañado, Ivan Cornejo
Esquemas, Becky G
Fórmula, Vol. 3, Romeo Santos
Jose, J Balvin
La 167, Farruko
Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee
Motomami, Rosalía
Nostalgia, Eslabón Armado
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny