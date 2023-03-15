Trending
Bad Bunny, James Corden sing Ariana Grande, Harry Styles songs in Carpool Karaoke

By Annie Martin
Bad Bunny performed his hits and songs from Ariana Grande and Harry Styles in a new Carpool Karaoke segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 15 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny joined James Corden for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke.

The Late Late Show with James Corden released the Carpool Karaoke segment featuring Bad Bunny, 29, on Tuesday.

The video shows Bad Bunny and Corden perform songs as they drive around Los Angeles.

The pair sang Bad Bunny's hits "Dakiti" featuring Jhay Cortez, "I Like It" with Cardi B and J Balvin, and "Tití Me Preguntó."

They also performed "Break Free" by Ariana Grande featuring Zedd and "As It Was" by Harry Styles.

In the segment, Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also explained how he got his stage name.

"My first concept of the artist I wanted to be was a kind of artist that like, they don't reveal his identity. I wanted to use a bunny mask," the singer said. "I never wanted to be so famous."

"Bad Bunny, even no matter how bad, is still looking cute," he added. "I'm a good guy. I'm cute."

In addition, Bad Bunny and Corden met with professional wrestler Rey Mysterio in the ring for Corden to try wrestling.

Bad Bunny released his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, in May 2022. The singer and rapper leads the nominees at the Latin American Music Awards with 11 nominations.

