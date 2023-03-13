Trending
March 13, 2023 / 1:11 PM

Drake announces summer tour with 21 Savage

By Tonya Pendleton
Drake appears backstage after winning the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion,” during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May 2019. He announced a 29-city U.S. tour with 21 Savage on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Drake appears backstage after winning the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion,” during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May 2019. He announced a 29-city U.S. tour with 21 Savage on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Drake is heading out on tour. The Scorpion rapper announced the 29-date It's All a Blur Tour Monday.

He'll be going on the road with 21 Savage in support of their joint album Her Loss featuring the hit "Rich Flex." Though it received mixed reviews, the record became Drake's 12th No. 1 album and Savage's third.

The tour kicks off June 16th at the Smoothie King arena in New Orleans and ends Sept. 5 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

In between, there are stops around the country that include Boston, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles, along with a four-day stand at two of New York City's major concert venues.

This is Drake's first tour since Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour in 2018. (Drake's birth name is Aubrey Graham.)

The Canadian native does plan a stop in his hometown of Toronto, at a date to be announced later.

In the promotional video that accompanied his tour announcement, Drake is shown at various stages in his career -- from a young artist just beginning to scenes performing in sold-out arenas and flying around the world to more personal clips of him with his mother and son, Adonis.

Cash App cardholders will be able to buy tickets before anyone else in a deal worked out with partners Visa and Sprite.

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday. The general sale begins Friday.

The prolific rapper is a five-time Grammy Award winner. Drake is now in the third spot for most No. 1 Billboard 200 albums, behind Jay Z with and the Beatles.

Here's the full list of dates for the It's All A Blur tour:

June 16 -- New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

June 19 -- Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

June 21 -- Houston at Toyota Center

June 24 -- Dallas at American Airlines Center

June 28 -- Miami at Miami at Dade Arena

July 1, 2 --Atlanta at State Farm Arena

July 5, 6 -- Chicago at United Center

July 8 -- Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

July 11-12 -- Boston at TDGarden

July 14 -- Montreal at Bell Centre

July 17-18 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

July 25-26- New York at Madison Square Garden

July 28 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

July 31 -- Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 12-13 -- Inglewood, Calif., at Kia Forum

Aug. 18 -- San Francisco at Chase Center

Aug. 21-22 -- Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 -- Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Sept. 1 -- Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Desert Diamond Arena

