Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 10, 2023 / 1:23 PM

Megan Thee Stallion to headline at March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Megan Thee Stallion attends the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. She will headline at the March Madness Music Festival in her hometown of Houston. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Megan Thee Stallion attends the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. She will headline at the March Madness Music Festival in her hometown of Houston. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- After being vindicated in 2022 when rapper Tory Lanez was convicted for shooting her in a 2020 incident, Megan Thee Stallion makes a triumphant return to live performance.

And she'll do it in her hometown.

Advertisement

She will headline the first day of the 2023 March Madness Music Festival at the AT&T Block party. The three-day music fest, which opens the men's Final Four weekend, will be held March 31 through April 2 at Houston's Discovery Green Park.

Tickets are free for the concerts, which include Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers on Day 2, and country stars Tim McGraw, Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban on Day 3.

Advertisement

Aside from her live Prime Video show last November, this marks the first time Megan has been onstage.

Megan released her sophomore album Traumazine last August, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Although she hasn't posted to her Instagram since last fall, she and her boyfriend of two years, singer/songwriter Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, celebrated their anniversary earlier this year on social media.

Megan was bullied online in the wake of allegations that Canadian singer Tory Lanez shot her in the feet during a drunken argument that started at a party at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020.

On Dec. 27, Lanez was convicted on all three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

This gave her some vindication in a case featuring online trolls who believed she lied, and others who came to Lanez's defense because the two had previously had a sexual relationship.

In a Rolling Stone interview last in June, Megan said she had lingering trauma after the incident, crying when talking about it before the conviction.

Advertisement

"OK, yes, I very much went through that," she told the outlet. "Yes, it's very [expletive] up, but I'm still me. Look at everything I can accomplish and everything I can do in the face of it. I'm still not letting nothing knock me down to take me off my game. So you shouldn't let nothing take you off your game, either. Because if I can get through this [expletive], you could get through your [expletive]."

Lanez will be sentenced in April.

Pamela Anderson, Cher, Lil Nas X attend Versace show in LA

Pamela Anderson attends the Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

What to stream this weekend: 'Luther: The Fallen Sun,' 'Unprisoned' Amazon to stream free NFL game on Black Friday Third person dies from injuries sustained at GloRilla concert in Rochester, N.Y.

Latest Headlines

NewJeans songs surpass 1B streams on Spotify
Music // 1 hour ago
NewJeans songs surpass 1B streams on Spotify
March 10 (UPI) -- K-pop rookie NewJeans' songs have exceeded more than 1 billion combined streams on Spotify, its management agency said.
BTS wins four medals at Japan Golden Disc Awards
Music // 1 hour ago
BTS wins four medals at Japan Golden Disc Awards
March 10 (UPI) -- BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances A bus featuring the image of Jungkook sits outside the Seoul National Stadium on March 10
Ed Sheeran previews new single 'Eyes Closed' on TikTok
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran previews new single 'Eyes Closed' on TikTok
March 9 (UPI) -- Ahead of his new album release, singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran previews his new single "Eyes Closed" on Tiktok.
Janet Jackson announces new Lifetime documentary 'Family First'
Music // 1 day ago
Janet Jackson announces new Lifetime documentary 'Family First'
March 9 (UPI) -- Lifetime and Janet Jackson partner for another documentary, "Janet Jackson: Family First," that covers her upcoming "Together Again" tour.
Twice secures largest preorders in career with 'Ready to Be'
Music // 2 days ago
Twice secures largest preorders in career with 'Ready to Be'
March 8 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Twice has broken its own album preorder records with upcoming EP "Ready to Be," the group's management agency said Wednesday.
Taylor Swift, Pink to receive Innovator, Icon awards at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift, Pink to receive Innovator, Icon awards at iHeartRadio Music Awards
March 7 (UPI) -- IHeartRadio announced Tuesday it will present the Innovator Award to Taylor Swift and the Icon Award to Pink at its awards show on March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen to perform at 50th CMA Fest
Music // 3 days ago
Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen to perform at 50th CMA Fest
March 7 (UPI) -- CMA announced the performers for its 50th CMA Fest. Country stars Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban are some of the big names set to take the main stage.
'Promise' by BTS' Jimin hits No.1 on iTunes in 51 countries
Music // 3 days ago
'Promise' by BTS' Jimin hits No.1 on iTunes in 51 countries
March 7 (UPI) -- BTS member Jimin's song "Promise" has topped iTunes' Top Songs charts in 51 countries around the world, the house of BTS reported on Tuesday.
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Music // 3 days ago
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
March 6 (UPI) -- Lionel Richie will head on the road with Earth, Wind & Fire on a 20-date tour that begins in St. Paul, Minn., in August.
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
Music // 4 days ago
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
March 6 (UPI) -- The release date of Blackpink member Jisoo's much-awaited first individual album was confirmed, the group's agency said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Janet Jackson announces new Lifetime documentary 'Family First'
Janet Jackson announces new Lifetime documentary 'Family First'
'Baretta' actor Robert Blake dead at 89
'Baretta' actor Robert Blake dead at 89
'Fiddler on the Roof' star Chaim Topol dies at age 87
'Fiddler on the Roof' star Chaim Topol dies at age 87
'White Lie' star Michael Shannon is more about the work than show biz fanfare
'White Lie' star Michael Shannon is more about the work than show biz fanfare
Cher, Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway attend first LA Versace show in 20 years
Cher, Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway attend first LA Versace show in 20 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement