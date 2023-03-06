Trending
March 6, 2023 / 3:46 PM

Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire

By Tonya Pendleton
Lionel Richie appears backstage with his Icon Award during the 50th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. On Monday, he announced a summer tour with Earth Wind &amp; Fire. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lionel Richie appears backstage with his Icon Award during the 50th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. On Monday, he announced a summer tour with Earth Wind & Fire. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Lionel Richie announced Monday that he's heading out on tour with the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Richie announced the tour dates via his Instagram page, by saying, "It's time my friends to announce a tour. Not just any tour but the tour I've been trying to do for years and now it's going to actually happen."

Richie then showed clips of him and EW&F in concert as he continued by saying "So join us, this is the place to be."

The tour opens on Aug.4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minn.

Though Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, Richie made it last year.

"The part that makes it so wonderful is that a lot of times your peers are voting for you to join this club," he told Rolling Stone in 2022.

"That's on top of the fans, but the most important part is your peers want you there. That says a lot after a lifetime of work and a lifetime of writing and touring. When the club says, "We want you in," that's very cool. I was the kid that was a fan to practically everyone in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. To go from fan to in it ... they let the fan in the club. Can you imagine?"

And more accolades came his way when he was named the recipient of the Icon award at the 2022 American Music Awards. Also, Richie continues to be a judge on American Idol.

Aug. 4 -- St Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 5 -- Chicago, Ill. at United Center

Aug.8 -- Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 9 -- Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Aug. 11 -- Boston, Ma. at TD Garden

Aug. 12 -- New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 15 -- Philadelphia, Pa. at Wells Fargo Center

Aug.18 -- Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

Aug.19 -- Baltimore, Md. at CFG Bank Arena

Aug.22 -- Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

Aug.25 -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla. at FLA Live Arena

Aug.26 -- Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena

Aug.29 -- Austin, Texas at Moody Center

Sept. 1 -- Dallas, Texas. at American Airlines Center

Sept. 2 -- Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

Sept. 5 -- Denver, Colo. at Ball Arena

Sept. 8 -- San Francisco, Calif. at Chase Center

Sept. 11 -- Seattle, Wash. at Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 12 -- Vancouver, British Columbia at RogersArena

Sept. 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif. at Kia Forum

