March 1, 2023 / 11:56 AM

iHeartMedia, SeeHer special to feature Gloria Estefan, Latto, Lainey Wilson

By Patrick Hilsman
SeeHer and iHeartMedia will be teaming up for an International Women's Day special featuring Gloria Estefan and other leading women artists on March 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
SeeHer and iHeartMedia will be teaming up for an International Women's Day special featuring Gloria Estefan and other leading women artists on March 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia is teaming up with SeeHer to celebrate International Women's Day with a special streaming event.

"The special event will highlight successful and influential female artists in music through in depth interviews with Gloria Estefan, joined by her daughter Emily Estefan, Lainey Wilson, Latto and more," reads a press release from iHeartMedia Wednesday.

"'The iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture,' streamed event will dive into the lives of these three leading female artists their influence and their continued efforts to flip the status quo," it continued.

The event will begin with a weeklong promotion from iHeartMedia starting Wednesday.

SeeHer, which has partnered with iHeartMedia for the event, is an organization of media leaders who want to address gender bias in media and advertising.

The live one-hour special will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages on March 8 at 8 p.m. EST.

Prior to the special, between 5 and 6 p.m. EST, iHeartMedia's broadcast radio stations will play hits from leading female artists.

The special will also mark 50 years of hip-hop by featuring artists on SeeHer's new platform Hear Her Music.

On Feb. 17, iHeartMedia hosted an iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Pink at the Empire State Building in New York.

