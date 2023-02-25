Jonas Brothers to play five concerts in NYC next month

1/5

The Jonas Brothers announced plans for a brief residency at a Broadway theater in March. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Pop trio Jonas Brothers has announced plans for a five-show residency at the Marquis Theatre in New York next month. Every night from March 14-18 the group will perform one of their albums in its entirety in its order of release. Advertisement

Jonas Brothers will perform The Album for the first time on the fifth night.

The record is set for release on May 12.

The band was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30.