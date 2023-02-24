1/5

Paulina Rubio walks the red carpet at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami on Thursday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UP | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The 35th annual Premio Lo Nuestro Award honored the best in Latin music on Thursday night. Top nominee Sebastián Yatra co-hosted along with Mexican actress and TV personality Alejandra Espinoza, Paulina Rubio and Univision's Adrián Uribe. The show was held at the Miami-Dade arena. Advertisement

Premio Lo Nuestro was anchored by performances from Yatra, who took home four of the 10 awards he was nominated for. He opened the show with the TV debut of his song "Una Noche Sin Pensar."

Salsa star Victor Manuelle was honored with a tribute from Noel Schajris, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Tito Nieves, Jerry Rivera, and Norberto Vélez who sang some of his hits, including "Dile A Ella" "I Have Tried," and ''Tengo Ganas." He was awarded the Lo Nuestro A La Trayectoria Award for his 30-year career. In his speech, he thanked his family and acknowledged Santa Rosa who first gave him the chance to record.

Marc Anthony, who arrived on the red carpet with his pregnant wife, model Nadia Ferreira, took home the award for Tropical Album of the Year for Pa'lla Voy and performed with Colombian superstar Maluma, marking their first time on TV together.

Advertisement

But it was Ivy Queen, the "queen of reggaeton," who had perhaps the night's most poignant moment when she accepted the Lo Nuestro Award for Musical Legacy for the Urban genre. In her acceptance speech, she talked about her struggles as a woman in the business and how she used her platform to elevate other women.

She was also part of the star-studded finale. Arthur Hanlon, who started the Piano y Mujer series on a 2021 HBO Max special, was joined by Ivy Queen, Columbian vocalist Goyo, and ranchera singer Lupita Infante.

The powerful trio each sang a different song. Goya of ChocQuibTown sang "Gotas de Lluvia." Then Infante sang the Spanish-language version of Harry Nilsson's "Without You," while Ivy Queen ended the performance, and the show, with "Ya Te Olvidé."

Karol G beat out Bad Bunny for Artist of the Year. Bad Bunny, who was not present at the awards, was nominated nine times. He took home the awards for Album of the Year and Urban Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, along with Urban Song of the Year for "Me Porto Bonito" with Chencho Corleone. Bizarrap won the award for Best New Artist, Male, and Kim Loaiza for Best New Artist, Female.

Advertisement

Shakira took home the Award for Pop Female Artist of the Year while Yatra won for Pop Male Artist of the Year. The night's multiple winners included Daddy Yankee, Shakira, Yatra, Bizarrap, Karol G., and Grupo Firme. You can find all the winners here.

Marc Anthony, Gloria Trevi attend Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami