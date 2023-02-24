Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 24, 2023 / 10:45 AM

Sebastian Yatra, Shakira, Karol G. are top winners at Premio Lo Nuestro awards

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Paulina Rubio walks the red carpet at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami on Thursday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UP
Paulina Rubio walks the red carpet at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami on Thursday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UP | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The 35th annual Premio Lo Nuestro Award honored the best in Latin music on Thursday night. Top nominee Sebastián Yatra co-hosted along with Mexican actress and TV personality Alejandra Espinoza, Paulina Rubio and Univision's Adrián Uribe.

The show was held at the Miami-Dade arena.

Advertisement

Premio Lo Nuestro was anchored by performances from Yatra, who took home four of the 10 awards he was nominated for. He opened the show with the TV debut of his song "Una Noche Sin Pensar."

Salsa star Victor Manuelle was honored with a tribute from Noel Schajris, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Tito Nieves, Jerry Rivera, and Norberto Vélez who sang some of his hits, including "Dile A Ella" "I Have Tried," and ''Tengo Ganas." He was awarded the Lo Nuestro A La Trayectoria Award for his 30-year career. In his speech, he thanked his family and acknowledged Santa Rosa who first gave him the chance to record.

Marc Anthony, who arrived on the red carpet with his pregnant wife, model Nadia Ferreira, took home the award for Tropical Album of the Year for Pa'lla Voy and performed with Colombian superstar Maluma, marking their first time on TV together.

Advertisement

But it was Ivy Queen, the "queen of reggaeton," who had perhaps the night's most poignant moment when she accepted the Lo Nuestro Award for Musical Legacy for the Urban genre. In her acceptance speech, she talked about her struggles as a woman in the business and how she used her platform to elevate other women.

She was also part of the star-studded finale. Arthur Hanlon, who started the Piano y Mujer series on a 2021 HBO Max special, was joined by Ivy Queen, Columbian vocalist Goyo, and ranchera singer Lupita Infante.

The powerful trio each sang a different song. Goya of ChocQuibTown sang "Gotas de Lluvia." Then Infante sang the Spanish-language version of Harry Nilsson's "Without You," while Ivy Queen ended the performance, and the show, with "Ya Te Olvidé."

Karol G beat out Bad Bunny for Artist of the Year. Bad Bunny, who was not present at the awards, was nominated nine times. He took home the awards for Album of the Year and Urban Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, along with Urban Song of the Year for "Me Porto Bonito" with Chencho Corleone. Bizarrap won the award for Best New Artist, Male, and Kim Loaiza for Best New Artist, Female.

Advertisement

Shakira took home the Award for Pop Female Artist of the Year while Yatra won for Pop Male Artist of the Year. The night's multiple winners included Daddy Yankee, Shakira, Yatra, Bizarrap, Karol G., and Grupo Firme. You can find all the winners here.

Marc Anthony, Gloria Trevi attend Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami

Marc Anthony (L) and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, walk the red carpet at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami on February 23, 2023. Anthony performed "La Fórluma" with Maluma at the event. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UP | License Photo

Read More

Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG' The Weeknd recruits Ariana Grande for 'Die for You (Remix)' 'Omega: The Gift and the Curse': B2K's final tour chronicled in new docuseries

Latest Headlines

Karol G, Shakira move on from breakup in new song 'TQG'
Music // 44 minutes ago
Karol G, Shakira move on from breakup in new song 'TQG'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Karol G and Shakira released a single and music video for "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito."
Marc Anthony, pregnant wife Nadia attend Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Marc Anthony, pregnant wife Nadia attend Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, attended the Premio Lo Nuestro awards after announcing they are expecting their first child together.
The Weeknd recruits Ariana Grande for 'Die for You (Remix)'
Music // 2 hours ago
The Weeknd recruits Ariana Grande for 'Die for You (Remix)'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a new version of his 2016 single "Die for You" featuring Ariana Grande.
BTS member Jimin shares track list for 'Face' solo album
Music // 21 hours ago
BTS member Jimin shares track list for 'Face' solo album
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin released a track list for his debut solo album, "Face."
BTS member Jimin shares 'Face' release schedule
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member Jimin shares 'Face' release schedule
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin will release a track list, concept photos, music video teasers and more for his debut solo album, "Face."
Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Pink performed "When I Get There" and discussed how the song has helped her deal with the death of her father on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Music // 2 days ago
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Shakira and Karol G will release the collaboration "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito."
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 2 days ago
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A cappella singing group Pentatonix received the 2,748th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour
Music // 2 days ago
Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will perform across North America as part of their "Ready to Be" world tour.
Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June
Music // 3 days ago
Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses will perform across the globe on a new tour in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as most-followed woman on Instagram
Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as most-followed woman on Instagram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement