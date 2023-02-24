Trending
Music
Feb. 24, 2023 / 9:21 AM

The Weeknd recruits Ariana Grande for 'Die for You (Remix)'

By Annie Martin
1/5
The Weeknd released a new version of his 2016 single "Die for You" featuring Ariana Grande. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Weeknd released a new version of his 2016 single "Die for You" featuring Ariana Grande. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have reunited on a new remix.

The Weeknd, 33, recruited Grande, 29, for a new version of his 2016 single "Die for You."

The singers shared a single and lyric video for "Die for You (Remix)" on Friday.

The original "Die for You" appeared on The Weeknd's third studio album, Starboy, released in 2017. He previously shared an unreleased music video for the song in November.

The Weeknd and Grande previously collaborated on The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears (Remix)" and Grande's "Love Me Harder" and "Off the Table."

Grande, who is filming the big screen adaptation of Wicked, had teased the new collaboration Tuesday by sharing a video of herself working on the song.

"wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set," she wrote. "this certain exception had to be made....."

The Weeknd released his most recent album, Dawn FM, in January 2022, while Grande released her sixth studio album, Positions, in 2020.

The Weeknd turns 33: a look back

The Weeknd arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

