Feb. 23, 2023 / 2:18 PM

BTS member Jimin shares track list for 'Face' solo album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jimin released a track list for his debut solo album, "Face." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Jimin released a track list for his debut solo album, "Face." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jimin is sharing new details about his debut solo album.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a track list for the album, Face, on Thursday.

Face will feature six songs: "Face-off," "Interlude: Dive," "Like Crazy," "Alone," "Set Me Free Pt. 2" and the English version of "Like Crazy."

Jimin will release Face and a music video for "Like Crazy" on March 24.

The singer shared a release schedule for Face on Wednesday that teased concept photos, music video teasers and more to come.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

Suga announced this month that he will launch a solo tour as Agust D in April.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

