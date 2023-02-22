1/5

Pink performed "When I Get There" and discussed how the song has helped her deal with the death of her father on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Pink took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The 43-year-old singer performed her song "When I Get There" during Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Advertisement

In "When I Get There," Pink sings about a loved one who has died and how they will reunite some day.

"Is there a bar up there where you've got a favorite chair? / Where you sit with friends and talk about the weather? / Is there a place you go to watch the sunset? / And, oh, is there a song you just can't wait to share? / Yeah, I know you'll tell me when I get there," she sings.

In the interview, Pink said "When I Get There" has helped her deal with the death of her father, Ji Moore, who died in August 2021 after an eight-year battle with cancer.

"When you lose a parent, it feels like a suitcase you will be unpacking for the rest of your life, and I have not pulled mine out from under the bed yet," the singer said.

"That song was a gift for me," she added.

"When I Get There" appears on Pink's new album Trustfall, released in February. The album also features the singles "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and "Trustfall."

Pink will promote Trustfall on a new North American tour that begins in October.

