Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is going on tour in 2023.
The K-pop stars announced their Ready to Be world tour on Tuesday.
|Advertisement
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is going on tour in 2023. The K-pop stars announced their Ready to Be world tour on Tuesday.
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is going on tour in 2023.
The K-pop stars announced their Ready to Be world tour on Tuesday.
Twice will kick off the first leg of the tour with a pair of shows April 15 and 16 in Seoul. The group will then perform across Australia, Asia and North America.
Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sales in North America is open now, with general on-sale to be announced at a later date.
The Ready to Be world tour will support Twice's forthcoming EP of the same name. The group will release the album March 10.
Twice teased "Set Me Free," a new English-language single from Ready to Be, this week.
Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.
Here's the dates for the first leg of the Ready to Be tour:
April 15, 16 - Seoul, South Korea, at KSPO Dome
May 3 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena
May 6 - Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena
May 13, 14 - Osaka, Japan, at Yanmar Stadium Nagai
May 20, 21 - Tokyo, Japan, at Ajinomoto Stadium
June 10 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
June 13 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
June 16 - Seattle, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
June 21 - Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life Field
June 24 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
June 28 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
July 2 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
July 6 - New York, N.Y., at MetLife Stadium
July 9 - Atlanta, Ga., at Truist Park