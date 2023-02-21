Trending
Feb. 21, 2023 / 1:27 PM

Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour

By Annie Martin
Twice will perform across North America as part of their "Ready to Be" world tour. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Twice will perform across North America as part of their "Ready to Be" world tour. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is going on tour in 2023.

The K-pop stars announced their Ready to Be world tour on Tuesday.

Twice will kick off the first leg of the tour with a pair of shows April 15 and 16 in Seoul. The group will then perform across Australia, Asia and North America.

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sales in North America is open now, with general on-sale to be announced at a later date.

The Ready to Be world tour will support Twice's forthcoming EP of the same name. The group will release the album March 10.

Twice teased "Set Me Free," a new English-language single from Ready to Be, this week.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Here's the dates for the first leg of the Ready to Be tour:

April 15, 16 - Seoul, South Korea, at KSPO Dome

May 3 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

May 6 - Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena

May 13, 14 - Osaka, Japan, at Yanmar Stadium Nagai

May 20, 21 - Tokyo, Japan, at Ajinomoto Stadium

June 10 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

June 13 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

June 16 - Seattle, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

June 21 - Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life Field

June 24 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

June 28 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

July 2 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

July 6 - New York, N.Y., at MetLife Stadium

July 9 - Atlanta, Ga., at Truist Park

