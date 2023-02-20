Twice tease English-language single 'Set Me Free'

Twice shared a clip of "Set Me Free," an English-language single from their EP "Ready to Be." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing a new English-language single. The K-pop stars shared a clip of the song "Set Me Free" on Monday. Advertisement

"Set Me Free" appears on Twice's forthcoming EP, Ready to Be.

Twice also shared concept photos for Ready to Be that show the members posing outdoors.

Twice will release Ready to Be on March 10.

The group shared a release schedule for the EP last week that teased more concept photos, an album preview, an album sneak peek and music video teasers to come.

Ready to Be will also feature the English-language single "Moonlight Sunrise." The EP will be Twice's first since Between 1&2, released in August.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.