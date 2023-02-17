Pink to launch 'Trustfall' tour in October

1/5

Pink announced a new North American tour following the release of her album "Trustfall." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Pink is going on tour in fall 2023. The 43-year-old singer announced a new North American tour, the Trustfall tour, on Friday. Advertisement

The Trustfall tour is in support of Pink's ninth studio album of the same name, released Friday.

The new tour kicks off Oct. 12 in Sacramento, Calif., and comes to a close Nov. 18 in Orlando, Fla.

Grouplove and KidCutUp will join the tour as special guests.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

Trustfall features the singles "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," "Trustfall" and "When I Get There."

Pink will also perform this year on her Summer Carnival tour, which begins July 24 in Toronto, Canada, and ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Here's the full list of dates for the Trustfall tour:

Oct. 12 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Oct. 14 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Oct. 17 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 20 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Oct. 25 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

Oct. 27 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

Nov. 1 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Center

Nov. 4 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Nov. 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 8 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 11 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

Nov. 12 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Nov. 14 -- Miami, Fla., at Miami-Dade Arena

Nov. 18 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center