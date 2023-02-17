Pink to launch 'Trustfall' tour in October

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Pink is going on tour in fall 2023.
The 43-year-old singer announced a new North American tour, the Trustfall tour, on Friday.
The Trustfall tour is in support of Pink's ninth studio album of the same name, released Friday.
The new tour kicks off Oct. 12 in Sacramento, Calif., and comes to a close Nov. 18 in Orlando, Fla.
Grouplove and KidCutUp will join the tour as special guests.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.
Trustfall features the singles "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," "Trustfall" and "When I Get There."
Pink will also perform this year on her Summer Carnival tour, which begins July 24 in Toronto, Canada, and ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Here's the full list of dates for the Trustfall tour:
Oct. 12 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Oct. 14 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Oct. 17 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
Oct. 20 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Oct. 25 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
Oct. 27 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
Nov. 1 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Center
Nov. 4 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Nov. 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 8 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov. 11 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center
Nov. 12 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
Nov. 14 -- Miami, Fla., at Miami-Dade Arena
Nov. 18 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center