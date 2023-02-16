Trending
Music
Feb. 16, 2023 / 1:58 PM

EXO's Kai to release 'Rover' solo EP

By Annie Martin

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kai will return with a new solo EP in March.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, will release the EP Rover on March 13.

EXO shared the news Thursday alongside cover art for Rover. The cover shows a blurred picture of Kai with a black-and-white spiral background.

Rover will be Kai's third solo EP after Kai (2020) and Peaches (2021). He is known for the solo singles "Mmmh" and "Peaches."

EXO also consists of Kai, Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun. Xiumin and Suho released solo EPs in 2022.

As a full group, EXO last released the EP Don't Fight the Feeling in June 2021.

