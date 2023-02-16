1/5

Niall Horan will release "The Show," his first solo album in three years, in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Niall Horan is sharing new details about his forthcoming album, The Show. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter discussed the album in a letter to fans in a new video Thursday on Instagram. Advertisement

The video shows Horan writing a letter to his followers and features behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the new album.

"Thank you so much for being patient with me. I've since spent the past 18 months or so working on the next record," the star says. "Joel Little, John Ryan and I got working on some ideas that I'd written at home during lockdown, and of course some newer stuff."

The Show will be Horan's first solo album in three years.

"What makes this record incredibly special to me is it's a reflection of where I am in my life today, as a person, a musician, and of course, as a songwriter. Can't say I'm not a little nervous, but hopefully you'll still like this version of me when you listen to the new record," the singer said.

"There's something really scary about being away for so long and coming back with new music, but I couldn't be more thankful for all you amazing people that have stood by and supported me all of these years," he added. "These songs are for you, as much as they are for me."

Horan announced The Show on Wednesday.

"I couldn't possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album 'The Show' will be released on June 9th," the singer said.

"This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it's time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can't wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I've missed you all so much. It's good to be back," he added.

The Show will feature the lead single "Heaven," slated for release Friday.

The album will be Horan's first since Heartbreak Weather, released in March 2020.

Horan came to fame with the British boy band One Direction.