Feb. 14, 2023 / 11:15 AM

BTS member Suga to launch solo tour as Agust D

By Annie Martin
Suga (third from left), pictured with BTS, will perform as Agust D on a solo tour of the United States and Asia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Suga is going on tour in 2023.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, announced Tuesday that he will perform on a new solo tour under his name Agust D.

The tour kicks off with a pair of shows April 26 and 27 in Belmont Park, N.Y. Suga will perform other dates in the United States before bringing the tour to Asia.

Tickets go on sale March 3 at 3 p.m. local time, with pre-sales for ARMY members to begin March 1 at 3 p.m. and pre-sales for verified fans to start March 2 at 3 p.m.

Suga released his debut solo mixtape, Agust D, in 2016 and released a follow up, D-2, in 2020.

BTS also consists of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

Here's the U.S. dates for Suga's tour:

April 26, 27 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

April 29 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

May 3, 5, 6 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

May 10, 11, 14 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Kia Forum

May 16, 17 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

